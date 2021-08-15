Jake Paul Unveils His Official Hit List Including…Logan Paul?
The self-styled “Problem Child” Jake Paul has unveiled a hit list of potential future boxing opponents that possibly includes his brother Logan. Paul will attempt to cross out the next name on his hit list, Tyron Woodley, when the duo meets in Jake’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 29. The YouTuber has already crossed off three names, including friend of Woodley and former UFC star Ben Askren, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and British YouTuber AnEsonGib.www.mmanews.com
