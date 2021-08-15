Sunday Headlines: AJ Rose Edition

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will undergo an MRI on Sunday, but he and the team are bracing for bad news on his injured right knee. “I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “Any time something like that happens, when it’s non-contact, it’s tough because you know how much work these guys put into it. I feel for him. We’ll get the MRI to confirm, but he’s heartbroken. He had bounced back and was out there fighting for his team, trying to get extra yards. I understand injuries are part of the game, but there’s still a human element. I feel for him.”