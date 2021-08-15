Where to target Jaylen Waddle in fantasy leagues

Waddle caught three of four targets for 21 yards while missing some snaps due to injury during Saturday's preseason win against the Falcons. With six wide receivers sitting for the Dolphins -- notably, DeVante Parker (undisclosed) and Will Fuller (foot) -- Waddle got the start and was targeted on three of Tua Tagovailoa's first four passes. On the 10th play of Miami's opening drive, though, Waddle was undercut by an Atlanta defender while blocking. The scary moment included the rookie first-round pick remaining on the field for awhile, going to the blue medical tent and eventually walking to the locker room under his own power, all the while in visible pain. However, he was able to come back to the sideline, test out his left leg with running and cutting and eventually rejoin the Dolphins offense on the field. It'll be interesting to see if he misses upcoming practices, but Waddle appears to have dodged a bullet during exhibition action.