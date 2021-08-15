Cancel
NFL

Where to target Jaylen Waddle in fantasy leagues

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all of the hype coming out of Miami Dolphins training camp, it’s hard not to get excited about Jaylen Waddle. I know it’s prudent as Dolphins fans to dampen expectations, but it’s been a while since I’ve seen a Dolphin’s receiver look like this good. Many ‘Phins fans play...

Jaylen Waddle
#Dolphins#American Football#Phins
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Waddle makes Eddie Jackson look silly with incredible move off the line

Call it Alabama on Alabama crime, but former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is making a smooth transition to the NFL if this move is any indication. During a one-on-one matchup with former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson, now playing for the Chicago Bears, Waddle faked left, made a stutter step and then broke right to make a catch over the middle and turn up field.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle scorches Falcons defender

Keeping up with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is a tough chore — the blazing fast wide receiver is one of the most dynamic open-field athletes to hit the field for the Dolphins in quite some time. But for as hard as he is to contain in a footrace, Waddle is equally difficult to box in while operating in tight spaces thanks to his elite agility and quickness.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle separates himself from the competition

The ability to separate is one of the most important traits for a wide receiver, especially at the NFL level. Winning jump balls and running guys over in college? That’s nice, but it doesn’t always translate to the next level from an efficiency standpoint. Defenses are going to be bigger and stronger. Anyone with size can win with strength, so guys that are smaller, like Dolphins 5-foot-9 rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, can win with separation, and he does this very well.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jaylen Waddle flashes quickness on route from joint practice

If you’ve watched one second of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during his time at the University of Alabama, you already know that Waddle is Fast with a capital ‘F’. And if you’ve seen Waddle running routes in Miami Gardens at all this summer during training camp, you’d know that despite a 2020 ankle injury, Waddle is still incredibly hard to bottle up and perhaps even harder to run with in a footrace.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Jaylen Waddle injury scare: Miami Dolphins rookie receiver goes down in first pro game

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa's first three completions against the Falcons on Saturday night were to Jaylen Waddle. "I guess he showed everyone kind of who he is as a player, kind of the things that he’s done at Alabama," Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins' 37-17 victory. "You just give him the ball in space and you let him work."
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL.com tabs Jaylen Waddle as Dolphins' most pivotal rookie

The Miami Dolphins’ 2021 NFL draft class is expected to bring a lot of reps to the team’s campaign this season. Jevon Holland may well be the starter at free safety for the start of the season. Jaelan Phillips has been getting constant repetitions with the first-team defense as he’s been available — and he appears to be in the clear from a minor injury suffered earlier in camp. Liam Eichenberg has gotten first-team reps at both left guard and right tackle. And then there’s Jaylen Waddle: the team’s top draft choice and a member of the Dolphins’ crowded wide receiver room.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle torched Falcons in joint practice

Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle have rekindled the Alabama connection with the Miami Dolphins. During Wednesday’s joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, both players torched Atlanta’s defensive secondary with their chemistry. Tagovailoa found multiple wide receivers — including Waddle — for touchdowns, while the No. 6 overall pick made defensive...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind

It’s early. Preseason games – outside of the Hall of Fame Game – have not even begun to kickoff. However, if you place any stock in training camp reports, Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, hasn’t impressed in the same way that Miami’s electric first round wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, has.
NFL247Sports

Jaylen Waddle injury: Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores reacts

The much-anticipated preseason debut for Miami Dolphins first-round pick Jaylen Waddle began with a flash and nearly ended with a scare after the former Alabama star left the game in the first quarter, but later returned after clutching his ankle near the sideline. Waddle recorded receptions on the first three...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Listed as backup for now

Waddle is listed as a backup on the Dolphins' first depth chart of the season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle is listed behind entrenched starters DeVante Parker and Will Fuller (suspension/foot) in addition to Albert Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 season. Wilson is an experienced slot playmaker who could certainly contribute on offense if he's retained his explosiveness heading into his age-29 season, but Waddle's status as a first-round pick should let him find his way into the starting lineup sooner than later. As Mark Inabinett of AL.com reports, Waddle recently said his surgically repaired right ankle feels "totally back to normal." Both Waddle and Wilson have drawn positive reviews through the early portion of training camp.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Survives injury scare

Waddle caught three of four targets for 21 yards while missing some snaps due to injury during Saturday's preseason win against the Falcons. With six wide receivers sitting for the Dolphins -- notably, DeVante Parker (undisclosed) and Will Fuller (foot) -- Waddle got the start and was targeted on three of Tua Tagovailoa's first four passes. On the 10th play of Miami's opening drive, though, Waddle was undercut by an Atlanta defender while blocking. The scary moment included the rookie first-round pick remaining on the field for awhile, going to the blue medical tent and eventually walking to the locker room under his own power, all the while in visible pain. However, he was able to come back to the sideline, test out his left leg with running and cutting and eventually rejoin the Dolphins offense on the field. It'll be interesting to see if he misses upcoming practices, but Waddle appears to have dodged a bullet during exhibition action.
NFLESPN

Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle shows 'rare talent' in joint practices

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon had seen the rookie for two days. He'd watched him run, cut, contort and move in and out of routes -- not like the first-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is for the Miami Dolphins but like a guy who knows exactly what he's doing.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NFL preseason roundup: Jaylen Waddle returns after injury scare

On the Miami Dolphins’ first five snaps during an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had completions for 4, 10 and 7 yards to rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, triggering an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. But on Miami’s way to the end zone,...
NFL247Sports

Video: Jaylen Waddle injured in Dolphins' NFL preseason game vs. Falcons

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went down in pain during the team's NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide first-round pick was engaged in a block during the first quarter, and a tackle attempt by a Falcons player took the Atlanta defender into Waddle's legs.
NFLnumberfire.com

Miami's Jaylen Waddle bounces back from injury scare in preseason clash with Falcons

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle survived an injury scare during Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Waddle suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury during the first quarter of Saturday's game. After dropping to the ground in pain, he left the field with a trainer before spending time in the medical tent. Surprisingly, he returned to the game after that and appeared to be fine, having avoided a major injury. Waddle finished the game with 3 receptions on 4 targets for 21 yards.

