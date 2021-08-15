Afghan president flees country
Kabul — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, confirms the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0