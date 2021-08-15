Cancel
A College of Semiconductor Research Is Established at NTHU

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Tsing Hua University’s plan to establish a College of Semiconductor Research (CoSR) has been approved by the Ministry of Education and student recruitment will soon follow. President Hocheng Hong said that the institute will be headed by Academician of Academia Sinica Burn J. Lin, whose research in immersion lithography has a major impact on the semiconductor industry worldwide. He added that with Lin’s leadership, combined with NTHU’s strength in technology and interdisciplinary studies, the CoSR will certainly become a major force in semiconductor research.

