Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why Case Keenum matters, who is Davion Davis? JOK terrific – Terry Pluto’s Browns Scribbles

allfans.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns opened preseason in Jacksonville Saturday night with a 23-13 victory. 1. Browns fans finally had a chance to watch Case Keenum play for more than a quarter. Keenum appeared in the Pittsburgh game last season, 5-of-10 passing for 46 yards. That was the 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh. Not much to see in that game as he relieved Baker Mayfield.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Pluto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Pittsburgh#Veteran#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: A quarterback controversy that we don’t hate

There seems to always be a quarterback controversy in Cleveland, but the latest one for the Browns really isn’t all that bad. There always seems to be a quarterback controversy in Cleveland. Right?. But we have quarterback Baker Mayfield as our Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. What controversy?. Are you trying...
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Best receiver on the team? A surprise at safety? Terry Pluto’s Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I was at Browns camp Friday to watch the practice with the Giants. Here are some things I heard and saw. 1. For all the attention Odell Beckham Jr. receives, Jarvis Landry remains the best receiver on the team. Not the most athletic, which is Beckham. Nor is he the fastest. Others in orange helmet would beat him in a sprint. But in a football game where you need durability, toughness and reliability – that’s Landry.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Case Keenum: Starts preseason opener

Keenum completed 12 of 17 attempts for 115 yards in Saturday's 23-13 win over Jacksonville in preseason Week 1. The Browns held starter Baker Mayfield out, so Keenum naturally stepped in. He played the first three series, engineered two scoring drives (both field goals) and established a rhythm with offensive regulars who were not held out, such as Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins. Keenum appeared in just two games (15 snaps) last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Davion Davis could follow Rashard Higgins footsteps

It’s not that often that a kid from an FCS school makes ESPN highlights, but Cleveland Browns wideout Davion Davis did it on a regular basis for Sam Houston State. Davion Davis is the last man on the Cleveland Browns roster, replacing wideout Derrick Willies who was placed on the reserve/retired list at the end of July. Willies showed promise in 2018, but had injury issues and apparently never completely made it back. So what about Davion Davis?
NFLallfans.co

JIMMY’S TAKE: Young stars shine in Cleveland Browns’ 2nd preseason win

CLEVELAND — Two down, one more to go, and if you’re one of the Browns’ starters who has watched both preseason games without playing, the regular season opener in Kansas City will not arrive a moment too soon. Regardless, the Browns won again during this exhibition slate, outlasting the New...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: JOK not looking like ‘Full-time LB’ in 2021

The Cleveland Browns get to hit another team (or at least the second-string will) when Kevin Stefanski’s team gets the Jacksonville Jaguars and new head coach Urban Meyer. While the lead-up to the game has all the excitement of a mid-2000s season finale against Pittsburgh, the die hards will unquestionably be watching how Cleveland’s reserves play as they seek significant playing time and/or a job in 2021.
NFLallfans.co

3 Big Takeaways: Case Keenum leads a smooth, clean Browns offense

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Browns came away winners of their first preseason game, taking down the Jaguars, 23-13, on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Here are three things that stood out the most from the win. 1. Case Keenum leads a smooth, clean Browns offense. Case Keenum took more in-game...

Comments / 0

Community Policy