Why Case Keenum matters, who is Davion Davis? JOK terrific – Terry Pluto’s Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I was at Browns camp Friday to watch the practice with the Giants. Here are some things I heard and saw. 1. For all the attention Odell Beckham Jr. receives, Jarvis Landry remains the best receiver on the team. Not the most athletic, which is Beckham. Nor is he the fastest. Others in orange helmet would beat him in a sprint. But in a football game where you need durability, toughness and reliability – that’s Landry.