We’re looking for the “Best Dressed” Browns fans in the Land

FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots football is back! Music to fans’ ears as they were welcomed into Gillette Stadium for the first time since the pandemic began. “We’re pumped. Couldn’t get in here early enough to enjoy the day and spend time together and see the Pats,” one fan said. After Covid kept us all apart last year, the little things – the tailgate traditions and preseason summer fun – just feel so much sweeter nowadays. These buddies from Fall River have been season ticket holders since 1976. “We’ve been doing it so long you take it for granted like everything else,” one man...