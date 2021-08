Peralta didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Cleveland after allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out four. Even though three of the five runs Peralta allowed were unearned, his performance wasn't really encouraging. Peralta has given up at least five runs in three of his last four starts, though he has also given up two or fewer earned runs in his last two appearances. A few inconsistencies aside, he's been pitching well this season and owns a 3.48 ERA across 51.2 innings in 2021. That figure would represent a career-best mark for him.