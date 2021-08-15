Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mama Will Appear as a Bike For NieR Reincarnation Anniversary

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2021, NieR: Reincarnation launched on mobile devices in Japan. In commemoration of the game’s half-anniversary, Square Enix will release a bicycle. More information on prices and release date will appear in the future. The bike will have a picture of Mama on the wheel, and is white and black to go with the general color scheme of NieR: Reincarnation.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nier#Reincarnation#Bike#Mobile Devices#Square Enix#Mama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon TCG: The Best Evolving Skies Cards

The new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion, Evolving Skies, launches next week! We’ve spent some time with the set. Whether you like powerful cards or just cool effects, the set might pique your interest! So what are the best Evolving Skies cards? It depends, but these are good candidates. The...
Video GamesSiliconera

NieR Reincarnation Chapter 10 Now Available, Promotion Campaign Underway

Chapter 10 in NieR Reincarnation is now available in the Global client of the game. Additionally, the official Twitter account for the mobile title has a special campaign underway to celebrate the release of the new story chapter. The rewards for participation in the campaign include 500 gems, the in-game currency used to roll for characters, and ten explorer tickets.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Nier Reincarnation best characters tier list

The critically acclaimed Nier series made its way to mobile this year, with its highly detailed nihilism-infused world and characters intact. However, as this is a mobile game, there is a decent deal of new characters for players to pick from, and getting most of them involves grinding and participating in events. To save you time and in-game currency, here is our tier list of the best characters in Nier Reincarnation.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nier Reincarnation Is One Of The Best Console-Like Games On Mobile

Historically, most mobile games have been seen as casual experiences known for streamlined controls, inviting color palettes, story-lite loops, and dreaded thirty-second ads. Classic arcade and puzzle titles – remember Temple Run? How about Candy Crush Saga? – continue to flourish on the small(est) screens because they aren’t massive timesinks with rigorous learning curves. However, more involved genres like battle royale and RPGs have been topping the Android and iOS most-played charts in recent years. Lengthy narratives and skill-based gameplay loops have come in console/PC-ports like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. Nier Reincarnation, however, employs a happy medium. Heartfelt plotlines with striking visuals, Keiichi Okabe’s mesmerizing score, unintrusive microtransactions, and simple, but rewarding, combat controls establish Reincarnation as one of the best console-like games on mobile devices.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

NieR Reincarnation New Chapter and Arena Mode Coming in August

The next chapter in NieR Reincarnation will arrive next to Arena mode. Players will have access to the next Chapter and Arena mode from August 18, 2021 official Twitter account shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming Story Chapter. The trailer contains some spoilers for story-related content beyond Chapter 4.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Shares Mist on the Water Chapter Trailer Launching Later This Week

Square Enix released a new update trailer for the mobile action RPG NieR Re[in]carnation introducing story content from “Mist on the Water.”. This will be a new chapter for players that follows a narrative story of a girl who has awaken without a memory. A voice guides her through her memories and details how they were created. The update will be available on August 18, 2021, for western players on iOS and Android devices.
Video GamesSiliconera

Hayataro Will Be Warding Off Evil in SMT V

Demon dog Hayataro will be making his debut in the upcoming Nintendo Switch JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V). The new character art and accompanying commentary from Masayuki Doi were posted to the official Atlus Twitter account on August 17, 2021. Masayuki has contributed to Atlus titles since Persona...
MoviesSiliconera

MHA World Heroes’ Mission Film Passes 1.6 Billion Yen Earned

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is going “Plus Ultra” at the box office in Japan. Ten days after its August 6th premiere and despite a worsening situation with regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film earned more than 1.6 Billion Yen (about USD $14.6 Million), according to a report by Mantan [Thanks, Mantan!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Lady Maria Figma Available for Pre-Order

Good Smile Company has revealed that a Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Lady Maria figma is now available to pre-order. Both a standard and DX version of the Lady Maria figma are available. The standard version will cost $108, whereas the DX version will cost $128. The figma is scheduled to release in October 2022, with pre-orders remaining open until September 30, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon TCG Eevee Heroes Box Topped eBay Japan Charts

EBay Japan published a ranking of trends from Japanese sellers in the second quarter of 2021, which ran from April to June 2021. It noted that the Pokemon TCG Eevee Heroes Box, released in late May 2021, topped the charts within the period. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. eBay’s Japanese branch added that...
Video GamesSiliconera

Blue Archive Official English Version Announced

The official English website and Twitter account for Blue Archive is now live. Additionally, an official English version of the game is on the way. Nexon Korea and NAT Games will handle the English version Blue Archive. A release date has yet to be confirmed. However, the official English website for Blue Archive does feature some interactive elements.
Video GamesSiliconera

Tales of Arise Collaboration Costumes Pack Includes Tekken and Idolmaster Outfits

When Bandai Namco revealed the Tales of Arise Digital Ultimate Edition, it also noted that version of the game would include a Collaboration Costumes Pack with crossover costumes. Now the company showed all three of the exclusive outfits off on Twitter. It means that Shionne, Rinwell, and Kisara will get to dress up as people from Code Vein, The Idolmaster, and Tekken in Tales of Arise if people have that add-on.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokémon Masters EX 2nd Anniversary Giveaways Detailed

Mobile RPG Pokémon Masters EX is celebrating its 2nd Anniversary, and The Pokémon Company had a number of new giveaways and promos to announce for the occasion. The info came via the August 18, 2021 “Pokémon Presents” live stream event. For the 2nd Anniversary, from August 18, 2021, all players...
Video GamesSiliconera

Silent Hill 3 and 4 Soundtrack Vinyl Pressings on Sale This Week

On August 18, 2021, Mondo will release vinyl pressings of the soundtracks for Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4. You will be able to purchase them from the Mondo Shop from 12PM CST. The records will feature art by Ashley Swidowski, a lead character concept artist at Naughty Dog, and Nephelomancer. The vinyl pressing for The Medium‘s soundtrack, which Yamaoka worked on as well, will also be available.
Video GamesSiliconera

New Pokemon Legends Arceus and Diamond and Pearl Remake Trailers Released

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and open-world RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus both received lengthy trailers at the August 2021 Pokemon Presents. People were given a more detailed look at the remakes for Diamond and Pearl, with the trailer highlighting various areas, graphical updates, and new features coming to the Nintendo Switch titles. A special-edition Nintendo Switch Lite featuring legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia was also announced.
Video GamesSiliconera

Tales of Arise Demo Includes Vacation Hootle Doll

The Tales of Arise demo is here. People can now grab the game’s trial from the Microsoft Store for their Xbox One or Xbox Series X or PlayStation Store for their PS4 or PS5. Details about it are now available, and it turns out people get a Vacation Hootle Doll accessory for the full game if they test it out.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon Home Arceus and Diamond & Pearl Remake Support Dated

When people get Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they won’t be able to immediately transfer their new characters to Pokemon Home. At the end of the August 2021 Pokemon Presents, it was confirmed there won’t be support for the new games at launch. Rather, Pokemon Home will be able to work with those games sometime in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy