Butterfly String Art Patterns Using Coloring Pages

By Tonya Staab
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s use coloring pages as string art patterns to make a butterfly. We are showing you how to make three butterfly string art ideas using a butterfly outline coloring page. We are going to start with a beginner DIY string art butterfly. Then we will do two more that are slightly more complicated but still follow the coloring page lines. These string art creations are perfect for everyone, from little kids who might need assistance to teenagers and adults who want to make one on their own.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

