We can't think of a single other distortion pedal that has played a key part in a whole music scene. The Boss Heavy Metal HM-2 is a rare thing indeed and its role in Swedish death metal helped define its distinct sound. Yet somehow, the same pedal that was used for such brutal tones was also in David Gilmour's touring rig at one point. It's a special pedal – no wonder Boss are bring it back in a new and enhanced Waza Craft HM-2W edition.