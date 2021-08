Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Here’s a full 32-team NFL Power Ranking after the first week of the preseason. Well, that was just fantastic! One week of the National Football League’s preseason is officially in the books, and every single one of pro football’s 32 franchises, including the Tennessee Titans, has had a chance to showcase their rosters. All that’s left is to get into some NFL Power Rankings.