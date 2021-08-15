Aftermath of OL

Well it was a win, great start! Now let's discuss the OL. 1st unit looked ok, even Jordan and Price. Not Jordan was really tested enough but he did look improved. Maybe there's hope. However the Jackson Carmen project is just that. He looked exactly like what we saw in Jordan last year. Unsure of assignments and looked lost and off balance. He's got a ways to go and doesn't look like he's going to be a starter. Not really sure I understand the pick. Then, we have some tough decisions to make on well some not so good players but guys that might play a key roll as back ups this season. What do we do with Billy Price? He's at best a serviceable back up. There's no way we can afford to keep him and Trey Hill, however is Trey Hill ready for a roster spot? Then you have Sua Filo, he looks like a roster cut. You have to keep Smith as a swing, and have to keep Jordan, Carmen, and Spain. Nothing to get excited about but these guys figure to play a key role at some point in the season. It also looks like Isiah Price is the main back up at tackle, oh boy! This scares me as we haven't been able to keep anyone healthy for a full year on the Oline. It only takes (1) play with a back up to have Joe B killed. It's just stupid to expose him to that risk. I can deal with the Guard situation for (1) more year but we must get a senior back up tackle instead of waiting til someone gets hurt.