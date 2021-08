But Taylor didn't have the Washington Football Team in mind. He was thinking about the first road trip of the regular season for the second game of the year in Chicago. It was Taylor's last shot to simulate a "Fast Friday," before a Saturday trip because the Bengals are at Paul Brown Stadium for their next two games, the Aug. 29 preseason finale (4 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) against the Dolphins and the Sept. 12 opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) against the Mike Zimmer Vikings.