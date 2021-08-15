Blockchain Software Market 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2027

The Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market accounted for US$ 1.96 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.04 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is highly contagious viral disease of livestock with significant economic impact. It is most serious livestock disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, buffalo, sheep, camel, goat, deer, and pigs. Livestock infected with FMD, reported to effect on trade in livestock and livestock products. According to Department of Agriculture and Water Resources of Australia, 2017 data estimates, a small FMD outbreak, controlled in 3 months, accounted to cost US$ 5.54 billion, while a 12 month outbreak would cost and an around US$ 12.4 billion. Vaccination is used a protective measure in controlling FMD; however, they do not necessarily prevent animals from being infected. Vaccine are still used in various countries to control endemic situation. Moreover, complete eradicate the FMD virus through complementary control measures such as cleaning and disinfection are essential to eradicate disease.