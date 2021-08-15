Watch: Bryce Thompson Nabs First NFL Interception

Another former Vol is already turning heads in the off-season. Undrafted free agent Bryce Thompson found his way onto the field on Saturday for the New Orleans Saints, and it did not take Thompson long to record his first NFL interception.

Thompson joins former Tennessee standouts Marquez Callaway and Shy Tuttle as undrafted free agents making a name for themselves in the Big Easy.

Tennessee Bio: “Veteran lockdown cornerback who finished his career with 32 games played and 28 starts for the Vols … Was the first player in Tennessee history to wear No. 0 after making the switch from No. 20 in the summer of 2020 ... Holds the single-game school record for interceptions with eight other players, a mark he achieved with three picks against UAB in 2019 … Had eight career interceptions – three in each of his first two seasons and two in 2020 ... Forced 10 turnovers during his career with eight picks and two forced fumbles … Tallied 19 passed defended, 102 tackles, including eight tackles for loss … A freshman All-America selection in his first season after a productive high school career in South Carolina.”