Changes made to Advance Property Tax Installment Plan
The Charleston County Treasurer has made changes to the Advance Property Tax Installment Plan to allow for open enrollment. Previously, tax payers could only enroll in the program between December and January, but changes allow a tax payer to enroll throughout the year. The program now allows residents to split up their property tax payments into equal payments throughout the year. The number of payments will depend on when the taxpayer enrolls in the program.www.postandcourier.com
