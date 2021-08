The Aaron Rodgers era will seemingly be coming to a screeching halt for the Green Bay Packers after the 2021 season. Rodgers and the Packers have been at odds in recent years, and there was a legit chance he was going to either retire or request a trade this offseason. Instead, Rodgers and Green Bay reworked his contract, allowing him more control over where he plays following the upcoming season. With Rodgers likely asking for a trade next offseason, the Washington Football Team should be a team that pursues the All-Pro quarterback.