Ed Orgeron on LSU quarterback battle after Saturday night scrimmage

By Stephen Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

A quarterback battle could be brewing in Baton Rouge. After Saturday’s scrimmage, Ed Orgeron spoke on the performances of quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier.

First, Nussmeier has done nothing but impress this summer for the Tigers. The freshman continued that trend on Saturday, throwing for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns in the scrimmage.

“The guy’s a gunslinger,” Orgeron said, per Glenn Guilbeau in the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “It seems like he can throw the ball down the field from his hip or any position. He’s not being careless with the football.”

The freshmen quarterback avenged his three interception performance from LSU’s spring game. As the season approaches, he’s putting the pressure on Johnson to perform.

“He’s been more careful with what he’s doing,” Orgeron continued. “Obviously, he knows now he’s right there in position.”

As for Johnson, his statline was solid, just not as gaudy as Nussmeuer’s. The projected starting quarterback for the Tigers completed 11 out of 19 passes, throwing for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Afterwards, Orgeron mentioned that Nussmeier could play at any time throughout the season.

“No telling. He (Nussmeier) could be playing at any time,” Orgeron said. “He’s more conscientious. He did a good job this summer of learning the offense. He’s more patient with the football.”

While the spirit of competition rolls through the LSU quarterback room, it wouldn’t be so dramatic if Myles Brennan wasn’t missing time with an injury.

Myles Brennan’s Injury

Earlier this summer, Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an arm injury and is out indefinitely, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. “His timeline is yet to be determined,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting QB.”

Per The Athletic’s Brody Miller, Brennan has a broken humerus bone and will require surgery. As a redshirt junior, Brennan was currently competing for a starting role on LSU this year.

The news of this injury is disheartening considering Brennan was returning from a season-ending injury last year. The LSU quarterback earned the starting job in 2020 and was finding his rhythm while replacing his legendary predecessor, Joe Burrow.

In just three games, Brennan racked up 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. His passer rating as a starter was an incredible 154.7.

Last season against Missouri, Brennan suffered an injury that was reported as a torn abdomen. The injury was unique enough that doctors told him at the time they had never performed the surgery he would need before.

“He said I’ve never done the surgery on this,” said Brennan, in a press conference last year, via LSU’s YouTube channel. “So, we’d be naming the surgery after you.”

In Myles Brennan’s career with the Tigers, he’s faced a bevy of twists and turns, hard luck mixed in at every step. However, it’s now up to Ed Orgeron to captain the ship and determine a suitable replacement.

If LSU’s scrimmage on Saturday was any indication, Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier aren’t going to make it easy on their head coach.

On3’s Austin Brezina contributed to this article.

Image courtesy of Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

On3.com

On3.com

