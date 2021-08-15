Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta school districts report over 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in first weeks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta school districts are reporting thousands of cases of COVID-19 among students and staff just weeks into the school year.

Gwinnett County, Georgia’s largest school district, reported over 500 active cases of the virus Friday.

Cobb County Schools, the state’s second-largest district, reported over 800 new cases. Cherokee County also reported over 500 new cases.

Debates over whether or not children should be forced to wear masks have been raging in several districts this week. Parents on both sides of the issue clashed in a heated demonstration outside of Cobb School District headquarters Thursday.

Cobb and Cherokee counties are the only districts in metro Atlanta where masks are optional. Fulton County schools announced Thursday they will create a mask-optional learning hub for up to 500 students starting in September.

The new COVID numbers from schools come as Georgia reports the highest 7-day average of cases among children 17 and younger since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by county for the week of August 9:

*Schools that have posted updates appear in boldface

Atlanta Public Schools -- 220

Carrollton City -- 47

Carroll County -- 36

Cherokee County -- 565

Clayton County -- 189

Cobb County -- 822

Decatur City Schools -- 10

DeKalb County -- 502 (since July 1)

Douglas County Schools -- 93

Fayette County -- 173 (week of Aug. 7)

Forsyth County Schools -- 275

Fulton County -- 306

Gwinnett County -- 503

Hall County Schools -- 104

Henry County -- 89

Marietta City -- 54

Newton County -- 96

Griffin-Spalding County -- 128

Rockdale County -- 86

