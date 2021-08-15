Portland Arts Group Still Focused On Its Multicultural Neighborhood Despite Pandemic Closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Mayo Street Arts is a mess. Construction tools and painting supplies are stacked all over its cozy stage. Rows of seats stand askew and dusty in the house. The Bayside performance venue went dark at the start of the pandemic, 16 months ago. It hasn’t hosted a live performance since then and it shows. But just because it has been dark and untidy doesn’t mean the folks running it have been sleeping.www.mainepublic.org
