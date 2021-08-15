CDC ok's third COVID shot for at-risk individuals
'Booster' for Pfizer, Moderna offers extra protection during Delta surge. The Louisiana Department of Health is making third doses of COVID-19 -- a so-called "booster" -- available for people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The additional shot will provide more protection for the most at-risk individuals during the current Delta surge.www.avoyellestoday.com
