Public Health

CDC ok's third COVID shot for at-risk individuals

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 7 days ago

'Booster' for Pfizer, Moderna offers extra protection during Delta surge. The Louisiana Department of Health is making third doses of COVID-19 -- a so-called "booster" -- available for people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The additional shot will provide more protection for the most at-risk individuals during the current Delta surge.

Public Health
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Industry

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Pharmaceuticals

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public Health

CDC Director Says We Might Not Need Annual Covid Boosters After Third Shot

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that Americans may not need yearly Covid-19 booster shots. Walensky suggested a third shot may sufficiently strengthen the long-term protection of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccines. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that Americans may not need yearly Covid-19 booster shots, suggesting that...
Public Health

FDA Approves Supplemental Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Some Immunocompromised Individuals

PEORIA - The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved allowing a third, supplemental dose of two COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection. The supplemental vaccines are currently approved for Pfizer (ages 12-over) or Moderna vaccines (ages 18-over). Health agencies are also studying the safety of supplemental doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health

Reports: FDA on track to fully approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration could fully approve the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, according to multiple reports. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are currently operating under emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccines. Many health officials hope full authorization will help with vaccine hesitancy. It...
wibqam.com

U.S. administers 360.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 360,634,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 426,106,115 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 359,623,380 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....

