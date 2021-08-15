Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City visit Tottenham in their opening-day clash of the new Premier League campaign, as Pep Guardiola's side begin the defense of their league crown with a tricky test in north London.

The Sky Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield last week, and the onus will be on City to get off to a strong start after the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all bagged comfortable wins on Saturday.

Here is the confirmed team news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the league clash:

Tottenham XI to face Manchester City: Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilón; Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg; Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn; Son Heung-Min

Bench: Pierluigi Gollini, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil, Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks

Manchester City XI to face Tottenham: Ederson; João Cancelo, Nathan Aké, Rúben Dias, Benjamin Mendy; İlkay Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres

Bench: Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva

