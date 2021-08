Pitts dressed for the team's preseason opener against the Titans on Friday but did not play, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports. Coach Arthur Smith said after the game, "Kyle is right on schedule, and if we felt like he was behind we probably would have put him out there." Though it's disappointing to miss the chance to see Pitts on the field, everything seems to be in order for him to be a big contributor to the Falcons' offense as soon as the regular season begins. After the team selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, Pitts should have the chance to establish himself as the team's second-most targeted receiver behind only Calvin Ridley.