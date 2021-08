Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Aug. 30, 1965. RAIL ’N RIVER is the name of a nature trail in the White Mountain National Forest. The trail begins at the Passaconaway Station of the Forest Service operated by Mr. and Mrs. Earl B. Grant. Part of it was laid out along an old railroad bed. I was amazed to find such a marvelous example of various trees and woods plants living together. Following the trail, one can see the relationship between plants and trees in a very short space of time. But time, I hope, will not have to be a consideration for once you have started the trail it would be unfortunate to be chased by hurry.