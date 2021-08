Meyers went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Angels. The rookie outfielder broke through with by far his biggest game as a major leaguer, swatting a solo home run in the third inning and adding a grand slam in the sixth. The long balls and RBI were the first of his career. Meyers has seen sporadic playing time since getting called up at the end of July, so Saturday's performance could earn him more opportunities. He showed well in the minors prior to his promotion, slashing .343/.408/.598 with 16 homers, 51 RBI and 10 stolen bases with Triple-A Sugar Land this season.