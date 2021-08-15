Cancel
Rock Music

Watch Maskless COREY TAYLOR Perform SLIPKNOT's 'Wait And Bleed' With His Solo Band For First Time

By Blabbermouth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Taylor performed the classic SLIPKNOT song "Wait And Bleed" live with his solo band for the first time this past Thursday (August 12) at Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota. The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer also played the track the following night (Friday, August 13) at The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fan-filmed video footage of both concerts can be seen below.

