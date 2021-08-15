Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session

By Gary Watkins
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendon Hartley sat at the top of the timesheets after the first four hours of running at the official test, which leads into Le Mans 24 Hours race week, with a 3m31.263s in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar. His time eclipsed the 3m31.519s from Nicolas Lapierre in...

au.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Lapierre
Person
Brendon Hartley
Person
Nick Tandy
Person
James Calado
Person
Olivier Pla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Mans Hypercar#Le Mans 24 Hours#Lmh#Fia#United#British#Belgian#Wrt#3m24#Jota#Manthey#Chevrolet#Ferraris#Gte Am#Northwest#Amr#Aston Martin Vantage Gte#Proton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

The pair of Le Mans Hypercars were given their final system checks last weekend in preparation for this Sunday's Le Mans test day, which leads directly into race week and the double points round of the FIA World Endurance Championship on August 21/22. Each car completely approximately 200km of the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, disaster for Ganassi

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s polesitter Will Power got the break at the start, and although fellow front-row starter Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport tucked in behind him, Josef Newgarden went for a gap down his inside at Turn 1. Then the Penske driver ran slightly wide on the exit and Herta repassed him, continued his momentum and took the lead from Power next time by.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Leads Le Mans Test Day

In a major surprise, the No. 708 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG007 led today's Le Mans test day after an exceptional lap late in the day by Olivier Pla. The two heavily favored Toyota GR010s both set a best time within 2/10ths of a second of the leader, while Alpine's lone grandfathered-in 2020 LMP1 car was just under one second behind the Glickenhaus car in fourth.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Toyota confident of reliability fixes ahead of Le Mans test

The fuel system and electronic problems that delayed the Japanese manufacturer's Le Mans Hypercars in the Italian WEC event have been identified and fixed ahead of the blue riband round of the championship next weekend, according to Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon. He revealed that the fuel...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Conway "crying like a little girl" after overdue Le Mans win

Toyota scored its fourth consecutive win at the Circuit de la Sarthe, the first of the new Hypercar era, with Conway, Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi taking the win ahead of the sister #8 car and the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson. It was a hugely emotional win as the past three editions...
Motorsportsracer.com

Andretti pursuing Formula 1 team takeover

The United States could have another team in Formula 1 if the efforts of a former driver prove to be successful. RACER has learned Andretti Autosport team owner Michael Andretti has been actively pursuing an F1 team to acquire, with multiple sources pointing towards the 1993 McLaren F1 pilot being in discussions with representatives from more than one team, including Haas F1’s Gene Haas.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

Gary Watkins has, for reasons best known to himself, devoted all his working life to covering sportscar racing. This season is his 32nd as a motorsport journalist, during which time he has reported on major long-distance events on four continents and approaching 75 24-hour races. He reckons a degree in political philosophy makes him well qualified for covering the sometimes Machiavellian world of international sportscars.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

While multiple Formula 1 driver deals have been confirmed for 2022, a number of race seats still need to be officially filled. Here’s how next year’s grid is shaping up. Mercedes is, arguably, the team with the most attention on its driver line-up. Rumours of Mercedes young driver George Russell getting the call up have surrounded it for years, though so far Valtteri Bottas has managed to bat them away with single-year contracts. Russell’s outstanding performance as replacement for Hamilton in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix gained him further praise and tipped him as a future Mercedes driver. With Russell continuing to improve and Bottas continuing to be outpaced by team-mate Lewis Hamilton, could 2022 be Russell’s year?
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon described the position of the Glickenhaus 007 LMH at the top of the timesheets at the end of the nine-hour test as "very good news" and said that the Japanese manufacturer is "happy for them and the series". "It would not at...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

David Malsher-Lopez is Motorsport.com’s U.S. editor, covering the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Since completing journalism college in 1994, he has worked for Autosport, TRMG, Motor Sport, Autosport (again) and Racer, before joining Motorsport.com in 2015… where he has found himself enjoying a third spell writing for Autosport. Over the course of those 27 years, he has served as a journalist, sub-editor, features editor, deputy editor and editor. In 2015, he also wrote Will Power’s biography. David lives with his wife Sophia in California and when not writing about racing, he will be found reading about planes and classic cars, attending airshows, listening to a wide variety of music or watching cop shows from the ’70s. He intends to one day own a grand piano, an Airedale terrier and a vintage Pontiac. He doesn’t do Facebook and doesn’t understand Instagram but can be found @DavidMalsher on Twitter.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Toyota Fastest Early During Le Mans Trials

LE MANS, France – Toyota Gazoo Racing fired the opening salvo during the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans by topping the first qualifying session for the historic endurance event at Circuit de la Sarthe on Wednesday. Wednesday’s qualifying session determined which teams would battle for the pole in Thursday’s...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in

Kobayashi set the session's benchmark time of 3m26.279s aboard his Toyota GR010 Hybrid in the first half of Wednesday night's one-hour qualifying, going over a second quicker than team-mate Brendon Hartley in the sister #8 car that currently leads the FIA World Endurance Championship points standings. In the second half...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Kobayashi & Toyota Secure Le Mans Pole

LE MANS, France – Kamui Kobayashi and Toyota Gazoo Racing have secured the pole for the 89th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at Circuit de la Sarthe. Kobayashi piloted the No. 7 Toyota GR010 to the top spot in Thursday’s 30-minute Hyperpole session and will lead the field to the green flag on Saturday during the historic event. He topped the charts with a 3:23.900 lap in the Hypercar class.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Alpine targeting 12-lap stints for chance at Le Mans victory

The boss of the Signatech squad running the Alpine A480 grandfathered LMP1 car, Philippe Sinault, explained that the team is doing everything possible to reach the same number of laps that rivals Toyota and Glickenhaus will be able to achieve with their Le Mans Hypercars. "Twelve laps is the key,...
Motorsportsracer.com

Nakajima tops final Le Mans practice session

Kazuki Nakajima topped the times in the final Free Practice session ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours on Saturday. The Japanese driver set a 3m27.994s under darkness to put the No. 8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID quickest by almost 0.3s. Second in the red-flag-shortened session was the Signatech Alpine, Nicolas...
Motorsportsracer.com

Toyotas top red flag-interrupted night practice at Le Mans

The two factory Toyotas topped the times in Wednesday’s final two-hour free practice session for the Le Mans 24 Hours. Sebastien Buemi in the No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 posting a 3m29.351s, just under 0.4s ahead Kamui Kobayashi in the sister No. 7 car, with Olivier Pla putting the No.708 Glickenhaus 007 Hypercar third fastest a further 0.4s back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy