Kan. most populous county: Get vaccinated or take weekly tests

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 7 days ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren't vaccinated. “With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. “Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve.”

