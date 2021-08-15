How payers, providers are tackling homelessness & extending care access

Housing instability and homelessness, now widely recognized as social determinants of health, are on the rise. And players in the healthcare world are belatedly taking notice. At the beginning of 2020, there were about half a million people either living on the streets or in temporary housing, according to a recent government report. Last year was also the fourth consecutive year that homelessness increased nationwide. And this is before the effects of Covid-19 on homelessness have been fully tallied.