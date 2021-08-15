Sha’Carri Richardson will race against Jamaican winners from Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson (Image source: Instagram – @carririchardson)

Sha’Carri Richardson, whose meteoric rise during the Olympic trials only to be banned from the Tokyo games after testing positive for marijuana, is set to race her Jamaican rivals.

Richardson, 24, is scheduled to race against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100-meter sprint in the Prefontaine Classic, TMZ reports. The race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

What makes this race so intriguing is the fact Richardson smoked the three Jamaican runners during the Olympic trials. However, after Richardson’s disqualification, Thompson-Hera, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson won the gold, silver and bronze in the 100-meter dash.

Richardson sent a lightweight taunt to the three after they stood on the medal podium, saying in a tweet “y’all miss me yet?”

There is no guarantee that Richardson will win the race though. Thompson-Herah beat Richardson’s U.S trial time of 10.64 seconds in the 100-meter with an historic speed of 10.61 seconds during the actual games. That time is an all-time second to a record set by Florence Griffith “Flo-Jo” Joyner.

According to Richardson’s rep, she is confident that she will put on a good show in Eugene, Oregon.

“Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials,” the rep said, according to TMZ. “She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race.”