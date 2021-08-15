Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson will race against Jamaican winners from Tokyo Olympics

By Terry Shropshire View Author Posts
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145OJs_0bSKaG9O00
Sha’Carri Richardson (Image source: Instagram – @carririchardson)

Sha’Carri Richardson, whose meteoric rise during the Olympic trials only to be banned from the Tokyo games after testing positive for marijuana, is set to race her Jamaican rivals.

Richardson, 24, is scheduled to race against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100-meter sprint in the Prefontaine Classic, TMZ reports. The race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

What makes this race so intriguing is the fact Richardson smoked the three Jamaican runners during the Olympic trials. However, after Richardson’s disqualification, Thompson-Hera, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson won the gold, silver and bronze in the 100-meter dash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzHSa_0bSKaG9O00

Richardson sent a lightweight taunt to the three after they stood on the medal podium, saying in a tweet “y’all miss me yet?”

There is no guarantee that Richardson will win the race though. Thompson-Herah beat Richardson’s U.S trial time of 10.64 seconds in the 100-meter with an historic speed of 10.61 seconds during the actual games. That time is an all-time second to a record set by Florence Griffith “Flo-Jo” Joyner.

According to Richardson’s rep, she is confident that she will put on a good show in Eugene, Oregon.

“Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials,” the rep said, according to TMZ. “She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race.”

Comments / 18

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Jamaican#Fraser Pryce#The U S Olympic Trials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
Sportsdreddsinfo.com

“Smoke Now So You Wouldn’t Get Smoked Later” – Sha’Carri Richardson Trends As Jamaica Sweeps Women’s 100m

Twitter Reacts To Jamaica Sweeping Women’s 100m Amid Sha’Carri Richardson’s Absence. Sha’Carri Richardson made headlines following her disqualification after she tested positive for Marijuana. The 21-year-old American phenom clinched the U.S. record with a 10.86 at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. After the result of the test, Sha’Carri Richardson’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Hypes Up Her Next Race, But Fans Seem To Have Turned On Her

There was a wave of support for Sha'Carri Richardson after the American sprinter was disqualified from competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test, where she tested positive for marijuana. Throughout the Olympics, fans continued to show love to Sha'Carri, who watched on from the sidelines and trained hard for her next race. Now that she's started to hype up her upcoming competition, fans appear to have turned on her.
Sportsthatgrapejuice.net

Sha’Carri Richardson Comes in LAST Place in Shocking Return Race

Sha’Carri Richard‘s grand return to the race track did not deliver today. For, the headline-grabbing sprinter is once again at the center of conversation – this time for placing last in her comeback appearance. Full story below…. As widely reported, Richardson was suspended from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after...
Worldhotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Jamaican Sprinters While Sha'Carri Richardson Finishes Last

Nicki Minaj celebrated Jamaica's female sprinters winning at the Prefontaine Classic, Saturday, while America's Sha'Carri Richardson finished in last place. It was Richardson's first performance since being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis. “Yasssss Goodie!!!!!,” Minaj wrote on her Instagram story, along with the broom emoji.
Oregon Stateolympics.com

Olympic champions and medallists back in action at Prefontaine Classic in Oregon

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson are all set to run in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA – and multiple other Tokyo medallists and champions will also be taking part in other events. Top U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will also return to competition in the 100m and 200m.

Comments / 18

Community Policy