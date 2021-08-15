MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 8/15

Patino is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Yankees. After getting called up from Triple-A Durham last week to make a start in Cleveland, Patino initially wasn't certain to stick in the rotation beyond that outing. Even though he delivered so-so results in a no-decision (four runs allowed on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings), Patino will maintain his spot in the rotation after the Rays shipped starter Rich Hill off to the Mets. The Rays will eventually get Chris Archer (forearm) and Tyler Glasnow (elbow) back from the injured list, so Patino will still need to churn out respectable starts in order to stay in the rotation for the rest of the season.