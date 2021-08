When I was young, my dad had a poster of the storied 1967 meeting of Muhammad Ali with other prominent Black athletes in Cleveland after he refused to join the military despite being drafted. My dad would talk about his favorite athletes, and it was always the people in that photograph: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Jim Brown, Ali. They were all symbols, Ali especially, of what it meant to be a strong Black man. So of course my favorite athletes as a kid were the same people, even though I never saw Jim Brown play a game, even on TV.