Marking National Minority Donor Awareness Month

As a non-profiteer of many years, I have known donor giving programs to be described via a myriad of terms; sustainment, long-term, continued, recurring – all ways to describe the length of the relationship a donor establishes with a non-profit. And, while the terms may describe a donor’s giving, what can non-profits say about the results of their donors’ commitment? Is their repeated generosity creating the kind of long-term change a long-term donor expects? Water.org’s approach to empowering people with safe water and sanitation delivers on long-term impact expectations and makes it convenient for donors to create the change they wish to see in the world.