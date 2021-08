Gallen didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Giants after giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk across six innings, striking out seven. Gallen eclipsed the 100-pitch mark in this outing and managed to keep Arizona in the game despite not showcasing his best stuff, and this was just the fourth time all season long that he managed to pitch at least six complete frames. The results haven't been encouraging of late, as Gallen has given up at least three runs in three of his last four contests while posting a 7.06 ERA in that span.