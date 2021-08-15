Cancel
Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel activated from PUP list

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYkb8_0bSKV72N00

The Washington Football Team activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

Samuel, who began camp on the list after injuring his groin in OTAs, also spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list this summer. Now, Samuel is free and clear to begin practicing with the team.

Samuel was back on the field at practice on Sunday morning. He did position drills, but not full-team drills.

Samuel, 25, signed a three-year deal with Washington in March. He had a career year with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, catching 77 passes for 851 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Samuel also rushed for a career-high 200 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

It will be interesting to watch if the team plays Samuel in either of its final two preseason games.

