Call of Duty Warzone is revealing an in-game teaser for the next mainline entry in the series, which is heavily rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard. Officially, the first Call of Duty: Vanguard teaser came about yesterday, but that wasn't so much a trailer as just a few short seconds of footage poking fun at all the recent leaks and rumors surrounding the game. Now, we've got our first proper look at the next Call of Duty, with the following cinematic playing out for the winning team at the end of Warzone matches. Here's the teaser, courtesy of AJ21&Family.