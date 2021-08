Lawrence completed six of his nine attempts for 71 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Cleveland. Lawrence drew the start and was sacked and fumbled on his first play from scrimmage. He did recover from there, completing passes to a number of starting wideouts, including Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault, on the opening drive. Lawrence's best throw came at the close of the first quarter when he connected down the field with Jones for a 35-yard pass. Though there has been no official announcement from the team, it is presumed that Lawrence will be under center when the Jaguars kick off the regular season against the Texans.