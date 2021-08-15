A 37-year-old man is in jail after breaking into a Topeka home and trying to kill the people inside with a fire

KANSAS – According to the police officials, his name is Anthony Kincaide and he is facing multiple charges: Two counts of attempted first-degree murder; Aggravated burglary; Aggravated assault; Aggravated arson; Battery; Criminal damage to property.

This unfortunate incident occurred right before 11 a.m. Saturday.

It happened at a home in the 2900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue.

Topeka Police Department officers responded to reports of a burglary.

Police say the suspect started a fire inside before escaping. The residents were able to get out of the house safely.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.