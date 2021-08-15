Kansas man has pleaded guilty to one count of Wire Fraud and one count of Aiding and Abetting Wire Fraud

KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Donald Cook and he contributed to a scheme to defraud the states of Arizona, Texas and Ohio.

The 65-year-old man admitted he knew that someone was fraudulently using other people’s identities to apply for state unemployment benefits.

Cook allowed that “person” to deposit the stolen funds, which totaled about $25,500, in his bank account and then transferred the money back to him.

Authorities say he now faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting wire fraud.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.