Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas man has pleaded guilty to one count of Wire Fraud and one count of Aiding and Abetting Wire Fraud

By Floyd Levinson
Posted by 
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49A071_0bSKQ3TG00

KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Donald Cook and he contributed to a scheme to defraud the states of Arizona, Texas and Ohio.

The 65-year-old man admitted he knew that someone was fraudulently using other people’s identities to apply for state unemployment benefits.

Cook allowed that “person” to deposit the stolen funds, which totaled about $25,500, in his bank account and then transferred the money back to him.

Authorities say he now faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting wire fraud.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Comments / 2

Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
20K+
Followers
581
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiding And Abetting#Wire Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EducationPosted by
Lawrence Post

Middle school math teacher was dealing life-threatening drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin), police found drugs, related paraphernalia, firearms and prescription pills in his RV vehicle

According to the police officials, the 52-year-old math teacher was arrested Monday, Aug. 9, after two search warrants executed at his home and adjoining RV revealed a host of life-threatening drugs and related paraphernalia. Authorities found a glass pipe in his pocket that tested positive for meth before searching the RV and discovering two eyeglass cases.
Public SafetyPosted by
Lawrence Post

Woman tried to ran over two minor children with her SUV, striking one of them, because one of them was “Mexican” and the other child was “just like ISIS”

According to the court documents, the 42-year-old woman pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for attempting to kill two minor children with her SUV because of their race and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday. She was sentenced to 304 months in federal prison on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently with each other as well as with a related state charge.
Kansas StatePosted by
Lawrence Post

Kansas man is facing drug charges after his arrest in Quenemo

OTTAWA – According to the police officials, his name is Billy J. Adams and he was arrested Monday morning. The 47-year-old man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail Monday on Suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. According to the police officials, drugs...
Lawrence, KSPosted by
Lawrence Post

The Kansas Supreme Court has denied the appeals of a local resident who has been convicted and sentenced to a life of prison for killing her ex-boyfriend

Lawrence, KS – According to the court documents, her name is Tria L. Evans and she was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, arson and aggravated burglary. The Lawrence woman was sentenced to a life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years. The Kansas...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Lawrence Post

Dad wrongfully jailed for murder is freed based on evidence that had been on file for 30 years

When police knocked on Curtis’ door to take him away for questioning, he told his wife and children that he’d be back soon. He was working as an assistant to a physical therapist and was preparing to attend college so he too could become a physical therapist. The Philadelphia dad was convicted of murder and has spent the last three decades trying to clear his name. Now after more than 30 years behind bars that conviction has been overturned.

Comments / 2

Community Policy