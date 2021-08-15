Cancel
Liverpool, NY

Five Things We Learned From Liverpool's 3-0 Win Over Norwich City

By Charlie Webb
Jurgen Klopp's men cruised to a 3-0 win over Daniel Farke's newly promoted Norwich City side.

Apart from an unbelievable triple save by Alisson, Norwich didn't really create much for the whole game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6sHY_0bSKLsmf00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were Liverpool's goal scorers but the Egyptian was by far the standout player in the game, grabbing two assists for the other two goals.

So let's take a look at five things we learned from yesterday's Premier League opener against Norwich City!

Alisson is The Best Keeper in the World

I mean Alisson Becker, what a man. He has an unbelievable beard, great hair, likeable chap and a lot more amazing things going for him.

As well as his magnificent looks, the Brazilian also happens to be one of, if not THE best keeper in world football, and today reinforced that fact once again.

Alisson is just so cool and collected on the ball, it seems like nothing will ever faze him. Even if Ben Gibson is about 50 centimetres away from you and about to put the ball in your net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4bIU_0bSKLsmf00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Brazilian made an unbelievable triple save to keep Liverpool's cleansheet in tact. First he saved Gibson's point blank effort, then after a scuffle in the box, Alisson ended up blocking two more shots before punching it away to safety.

What a man. Hopefully he can reinstate himself as the best keeper in world football this season and regain the Golden Glove!

Mohamed Salah is the Best Winger to Grace The Premier League

This may seem like a bold statement but I honestly don't think it's even debatable.

Mohamed Salah isn't only just one of the greatest wingers in the Premier League, he's also one of the best players to play in it too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQwrd_0bSKLsmf00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Egyptian has numerous records, multiple Golden Boots, a Premier League trophy and much more.

This season, Salah is going to cement himself as THE greatest winger to play in the Premier League even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXhWt_0bSKLsmf00

Today was another step in the right direction, everything went through him. He set up two goals and scored an absolute beauty to break yet another Premier League record!

Salah is not the first player to ever score in five consecutive Premier League opening day games. Unbelievable footballer.

Virgil van Dijk is BACK!

After a season ending injury early last season, today is the first competitive game back for Virgil van Dijk.

Our 'Rolls Royce' didn't look set to start but Jurgen Klopp and his medical staff thought he looked ready to play 90 minutes and they weren't wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCSfy_0bSKLsmf00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The Dutchman slotted right back in the team like he had never left. Taking command of his fellow defenders and being the true leader he is.

If van Dijk can continue to stay fit this season, he'll be a massive part of Liverpool pushing for the title.

Kostas Tsimikas Looked Like a Fine Andy Robertson Replacement

A lot of fans were worried when Andy Robertson picked up an injury against Athletic Bilbao in pre-season, but Kostas Tsimikas' form in those games gave fans some much needed reassurance.

This was the Greek internationals first start in the Premier League for Liverpool and he certainly didn't disappoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ex3fc_0bSKLsmf00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He already seems very adapted to Liverpool's attacking and creative role that the Reds fullbacks take up.

Despite some shaky moments in defence, Tsimikas looked very sharp and going forward he impressed a lot of people.

Hopefully he can keep this form up until the Fly Scotsman returns from his injury in September.

Liverpool are BACK!

It's safe to say that the last season was a bit of a nightmare, not just for the players, but also the fans.

Despite it being an away game, all you could hear for the whole 90 minutes was the frenzied travelling Liverpool fans.

The players seemed to relish in the moment too with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino enjoying every moment of their goal celebrations in front of the 'travelling Kop'.

Hopefully, having the fans present at home and away games this season will be a big boost to the players. It's a massive part of Liverpool's culture and it excites Reds fans at home even more.

Real football is finally BACK!

