Mental health clinics angle for a spot in Biden budget bill

Time after time I see articles in the Tribune Chronicle reporting what Trumbull County’s Mental Health Board is doing. Unfortunately, the only thing I read about is what’s being done for people with addiction. There are so many other mental health problems in this county that have nothing to do with addiction. I am not disputing that those who have an addiction problem need help, but what about of all the others who have psychological problems? What’s being done for them? The mental health board may be doing amazing things in this area, and if that is so, why is this newspaper not reporting on those things as well?