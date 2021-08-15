Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical storm Fred expected to make landfall in Florida panhandle on Monday night

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX5c5_0bSKJyrl00

Tropical storm Fred is expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday as it picks up strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm now has sustained winds of 40mph and is expected to drive wind and rain towards southwestern Florida on Sunday, causing possible flooding and an isolated tornado.

A flood watch has been issued for southwest Florida until 8pm on Sunday.

Right behind Fred is tropical storm Grace which started to form on the east coast of the Leeward Islands on Saturday and is moving south of Puerto Rico as of Sunday morning, also with winds of up 40mph, WINK News reported.

Moving west, Grace will cause the Antilles to experience tropical storm conditions, but the mountainous terrain of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba could weaken the storm.

However if storm Grace picks up strength instead, it may impact southwest Florida in the middle of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCS62_0bSKJyrl00

The National Hurricane Centre has added a third area to watch for a possible new storm named Henri, which has a 30 per cent development forecast over the next five days.

Southwestern Florida can expect heavy winds on Sunday as tropical storm Fred passes the state to the west.

2021 is expected to be a busy hurricane season after a record-breaking number of storms last year in the Atlantic.

Hurricanes and other types of extreme weather is expected to become more frequent and intensify due to the climate crisis.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm#Landfall#Storm Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Mercer County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Tropical Storm Henri Causes Flooding On Streets In Mercer County, New Jersey

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Garden State saw flooding in Mercer County over the weekend thanks to Tropical Storm Henri. At first sight, it’s almost unimaginable that a flooded residential street was once passable.  “It’s unbelievable,” Laurie Avino said. “We haven’t seen this since Sandy.”  “Everyone’s saying it brings back memories from Sandy,” Pam Ranson, a Middlesex County resident, said. The sentiments are all the same here in Middlesex and Mercer Counties after Henri dropped massive amounts of rain throughout the region. “So it rained last night starting around like 1 o’clock probably until 8, a couple of flash flood warnings came across...
EnvironmentThe Independent

Flooding in New York as Hurricane Henri approaches coast

New York City remains under a state of emergency as residents prepare for Hurricane Henri to hit the region with torrential downpours and 70mph winds. Footage captures the streets of New York being hammered by rain as large puddles of water begins to gather. Storm Henri was downgraded from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy