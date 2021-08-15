Cancel
Kan. most populous county: Get vaccinated or take weekly tests

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren't vaccinated. “With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. “Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve.”

Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Restrictions return in some parts of Kan. as virus cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in some Kansas communities are battling a rise in COVID-19 cases by mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders and requiring vaccines. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 605.14 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 797.14 new cases per day on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

KDHE: 24 new COVID cases in Ellis County since Wednesday

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Wednesday. It was the largest increase between reports since February for Ellis County. The KDHE updates case numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As of Thursday, the University of...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Jobless rates in Ellis Co. NW Kansas continue to rise

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in July. This was an increase from 3.7 percent in June and a decrease from 6.6 percent in July 2020.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Sheriff, school board undercut Kan. county’s COVID rules

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff and a local school board in Kansas’ most populous county have set COVID-19 policies conflicting with county rules on testing and masks. Johnson County in the Kansas City area is requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing starting next week, but the sheriff’s department is exempt. Sheriff Calvin Hayden is not requiring his nearly 600 employees to abide by the requirement.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hays Post

KDHE: Daycare taped child's shoes to her feet

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an Emergency of Suspension to We R Kids Childcare Center, 10221 West 13th Street North in Wichita, according to release from the agency. The report from the KDHE includes numerous violations including allowing two prohibited persons to maintain employment at the facility...
Osborne County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Rush, Osborne counties granted railroad improvement funds

Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Sec. Julie Lorenz announced 10 projects, totaling more than $5.2 million, were awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program. Awards include Rush, Osborne, and Barton counties. “These ten improvement projects will connect Kansas grain businesses with new...

