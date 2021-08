Many health-related problems have been linked to obesity. There has been an increase in the rate of health-related issues like diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, respiratory issues, and others worldwide. Many people continue to face these problems, and their health can deteriorate gradually. One of the principal sources of these problems is the bad lifestyle we live; it is a major threat to our health. Most of the foods we eat are processed and not healthy. Due to this, the diet and fitness industry has gained more popularity than ever. People need to lose weight more now than ever; they want to increase their metabolism and burn body fat, or they may be putting their lives on the line.