New MLB transfer not like the last one ... and that's the plan
For the second straight offseason, West Virginia's football team reached into the transfer portal for a middle linebacker. A season ago, the Mountaineers were rewarded with Tony Fields, who became the Big 12's defensive newcomer of the year and was picked in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. This year, WVU has CFL Draft first-round pick Deshawn Stevens, a transplant from the University of Maine, where he earned all-conference and All-America honors.247sports.com
