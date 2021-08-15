Cancel
studio echelman weaves flowing and luminous 'earthtime' for mercedes benz in munich

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican artist janet echelman presents her latest ethereal works of large-scale sculpture dubbed ‘earthtime 1.26 munich.’ the artist worked with mercedes benz as part of this year’s international motor show (IAA mobility 2021) to transform munich’s odeonsplatz into a living art venue. the floating sculpture is created entirely from recyclable fibers and measures 79 by 69 feet (24 by 21 meters). a symbol of the dynamic nature of ourecosystem, the work is constantly changing due to natural forces. the sustainable message corresponds with the theme of the auto show, which celebrates the sustainable solutions toward the future of mobility.

