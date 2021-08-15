studio echelman weaves flowing and luminous 'earthtime' for mercedes benz in munich

The BMW i3 was the only fully electric vehicle available in South Africa for a very long time. Since its introduction around 2015, it has gone on to be South Africa’s all time top-selling fully electric vehicle up to now. The BMW i8 also tops the plug-in hybrid charts. Nissan briefly introduced the first generation Leaf, but it wasn’t on the market for very long due to range and battery degradation issues. The lack of an active thermal management system meant that the passively cooled Leaf’s battery was always at risk of accelerated battery degradation issues in hot and sunny South Africa. The Jaguar I Pace was introduced a couple of years ago. BMW then introduced the Mini Cooper SE last year. Porsche joined the cause and unleashed the Taycan last year. BMW is stepping it up another notch and is now bringing the I4, IX, and the IX3!