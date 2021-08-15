Cancel
banksy confirms authorship of 'great british spraycation' works dotting the coast of england

designboom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a video on his instagram dubbed ‘a great british spraycation,’ banksy confirms that he is indeed the author of a string of works along the coastal towns of england. they had begun appearing earlier this month, leading to days of speculation whether the enigmatic street artist had come through. the stenciled pieces, along with a few sculptural interventions, appeared in the towns of lowestoft, gorleston, oulton broad, cromer, and great yarmouth. as is common with the street artist’s work, the pieces show whimsical imagery with undertones that are solemn and didactic — environmental, social, and economic themes are rendered through the playful lens of seaside leisure. in the video’s title image, which has already been defaced, a rat lounges on the sands of lowestoft enjoying a cocktail positioned beneath a drainage pipe, the wall stained with leaking waste. watch the full video on instagram here.

Banksy
