Should I buy Roblox shares ahead of second-quarter earnings results?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoblox will announce second-quarter earnings results this Monday. The analyst Mike Hickey assigned a $75 price target on the stock. Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares have weakened from their record highs above $100 registered in June, and the current price stands around $83. Roblox is scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings results on Monday, August 16th, and according to estimates, Roblox should post strong earnings results.

