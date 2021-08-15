Should I buy Roblox shares ahead of second-quarter earnings results?
Roblox will announce second-quarter earnings results this Monday. The analyst Mike Hickey assigned a $75 price target on the stock. Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares have weakened from their record highs above $100 registered in June, and the current price stands around $83. Roblox is scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings results on Monday, August 16th, and according to estimates, Roblox should post strong earnings results.invezz.com
