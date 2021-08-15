Cancel
Factbox: Blood and billions of dollars: NATO’s long war in Afghanistan

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday and an official said President Ashraf Ghani left the Afghan capital for Tajikistan, capping the militants’ lightning push for power. Here are some facts about NATO’s military involvement in support of the United States:. * On Sept. 12, 2001, NATO allies invoked...

Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany’s armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three were wounded in the...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
PoliticsWMTW

Will Afghanistan’s War Ever End?

The world is watching as the Taliban takes over Afghanistan. Fear of the Taliban and a return to repressive policies has a tight grip on those inside and outside the country. Correspondent Jessica Gomez spent part of the week with an Afghan community in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she met a man who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. coalition forces and says America must protect those who helped them.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

11 days in August: How Afghanistan fell

It's been barely a week since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Their return to power was swift and organized. We asked CBS News national security correspondent David Martin to help us make sense of what's happened, and why, and what it potentially means:. "There was...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The black hole of corruption that swallowed up the billion dollar investment of the United States in Afghanistan

The chaos unleashed these days in Kabul has transformed a popular decision – the withdrawal of US troops – into a debacle. But it was not a surprise, nor a fatality; nor the unfathomable curse of that remote country that many call “the tomb of empires.” Afghanistan has collapsed like a house of cards despite continued warnings from diplomats, military and observers on the ground. Eleven reports from the Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR), a figure created in 2008 by Congress, have come to confirm the failures in the Central Asian country, among them the political impatience with the long term, resolved through increasing injections of funds, and insufficient synergy between the various US agencies involved in the operation; holes through which billions of dollars have vanished. But the real black hole has been the country’s endemic corruption, which already in 2010 was swallowing 25% of the national GDP.
Worldkfgo.com

Anti-Taliban leader Massoud says negotiation only way forward

(Reuters) – Ahmad Massoud, leader of Afghanistan’s last major outpost of anti-Taliban resistance, said on Sunday he hoped to hold peaceful talks with the Islamist movement that seized power in Kabul a week ago but that his forces were ready to fight. “We want to make the Taliban realise that...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Afghanistan, Again, Becomes a Cradle for Jihadism—and Al Qaeda

In March, I travelled to Afghanistan and the Middle East with General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, Jr., the Alabama-born marine who heads Central Command. He has been overseeing the frantic evacuation out of Kabul. During one of several interviews aboard his plane, I asked him, “Do you really think, given the intermarriage, the interweaving of the Taliban and Al Qaeda, that the Taliban is really ever going to be able or willing to restrain Al Qaeda from doing anything against us?” By then, the Taliban held roughly half of Afghanistan, a country about the size of Texas. McKenzie was chillingly candid. “I think it will be very hard for the Taliban to act against Al Qaeda, to actually limit their ability to attack outside the country,” he replied. “It’s possible, but I think it would be difficult.”
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.
Worldkfgo.com

Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport – witnesses

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers imposed some order around chaotic Kabul airport on Sunday, making sure people formed orderly queues outside the main gates and not allowing crowds to gather at the perimeter, witnesses said. There was no violence or confusion at the airport as dawn broke on...
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Days From ‘Inclusive Islamic’ Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - A week after retaking power in Afghanistan through stunning military victories, leaders of the Taliban insurgency are still conducting internal talks and meetings with former rivals on forming what they have promised will be an “inclusive Islamic government.”. The framework for the formation of the new government is...

